New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Manika Batra, who gave Indian table tennis a different identity in the world, has become an inspiration for the youth today. Manika did something similar for table tennis as to what Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu did for badminton. Born on June 15, 1995 in Delhi, this flamboyant player gave India happy moments by winning the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal. She has won gold medals not only in singles but also in team events.

The 26-year-old Manika, who considers sports as her first love, has also turned down many modeling offers. Not only this, at the age of 16, she was offered a scholarship from Peter Carlsen Academy in Sweden, but she turned down the offer. While studying in India, she made table tennis her career. This is going to be Manika's second Olympics. Prior to this, she has participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Manika Batra's achievements:

Commonwealth Games

Gold Medal in 2018 (Team Event)

Gold Medal in 2018 (Singles)

Silver Medal in 2018 (Mixed Doubles)

South Asian Games

Gold Medal in 2016 (Team Event)

Gold Medal in 2016 (Doubles)

Gold Medal in 2016 (Mixed Doubles)

Silver Medal in 2016 (Single)

Manika was awarded the Arjuna Award by the Government of India in the year 2020. In 2018, Manika has also appeared on the cover of Femina and Vogue magazines.

Indian Table Tennis at Olympics

Four Indian players have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after the team lost in the final round of the Asian qualification tournament.

In Tokyo, India will have seasoned A Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan in men's singles while Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee will compete in women's singles. Sharath and Manika have qualified for mixed doubles event and are medal contenders.

Though the Indian paddlers have done well in Commonwealth and Asian Games in recent times - Manika won women's singles gold medal at Gold Coast CWG in 2018 while she and Sharath Kamal bagged a bronze in the mixed doubles event at the Jakarta Asian Games - India have a chance to win medal only in mixed doubles. That too if the draw and some results favour them. Sharath Kamal and Manika were ranked 20th in July 2021 and are hoping to do better.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha