Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Born on October 2, 1997 in Golaghat district of Assam, Lovlina Borgohain is the first woman athlete from Assam to qualify for the Olympics. She is the second boxer from the state, after Shiva Thapa, to represent the country.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: At the age of 23, an average Indian youth is seen looking for a job or thinking of further studies, but a girl from Assam will represent India in the Olympic Games to be held from 23 July in Japan. Assam's boxer Lovlina Borgohain qualified for the Tokyo Olympics a while back and is now looking forward to win a medal in her debut Olympics.

Born on October 2, 1997 in Golaghat district of Assam, Lovlina Borgohain is the first woman athlete from Assam to qualify for the Olympics. She is the second boxer from the state, after Shiva Thapa, to represent the country. Lovlina Borgohain won the Arjuna Award in 2020, becoming the sixth person from Assam to win the prestigious award.

Lovlina Borgohain's elder twin sisters Licha and Lima have also played kickboxing at the national level, but they could not continue their sport. Even Lovlina Borgohain started her career as a kickboxer, but later she tried her hand at boxing and got success. Lovlina Borgohain has won many medals till now.

Lovlina Borgohain's achievements:

She has won bronze medals in the welterweight category in the World Boxing Championships in 2018 and 2019. In the Asian Championships in 2017 and again in 2021, she has won a bronze medal in the Weltweight category. Apart from this, she won a gold medal in the Indian Open International Boxing Tournament held for the first time in Delhi. At the same time, she won a silver medal in the second Indian Open International Boxing Tournament held in Guwahati. In the 69kg category, Lovlina Borgohain has qualified for the Olympics.

Indian Boxing at Tokyo Olympics

When the nine Indian boxers, including five men and four women, who have qualified for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games reach the Japanese capital, they will be carrying a huge load of expectations along with their kit bags.

India have claimed only two bronze medals, Vijender Singh in 2008 and MC MaryKom in 2012, at the Olympics. But with so many boxers making it to the Games, there are expectations that the boxers will contribute more than one medal to the overall tally.

Posted By: Subaashish Dutta