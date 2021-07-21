Ashish Kumar won the silver medal in the middleweight category at the 2019 Asian Amateur Boxing Championships in Bangkok. He hails from Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: More than half a dozen boxers from India have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. One of them is Ashish Kumar, who hails from Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Ashish Kumar may not enjoy the same status in boxing as his fellow boxers like Amit Panghal or Mary Kom, but his punches definitely pack the surprise element. Participating in his maiden Olympics, Ashish Kumar would like to make a mark.

Ashish Kumar, who turned 26 on 18th July, was born in 1994 in a small village in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. This Indian amateur boxer can do well in the middleweight category. He has also won silver medal in Asian Championship in 2019. His father Bhagat Ram is a farmer but has been a Kabaddi player at the national level.

Ashish Kumar won the silver medal in the middleweight category at the 2019 Asian Amateur Boxing Championships in Bangkok. In March 2020, he reached the semi-finals of the 2020 Asia and Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualification tournament in Amman and then qualified for Tokyo 2020 in the same year. Ashish Kumar is going to participate in the Olympics in the 75 kg weight category.

Meanwhile, the Indian boxing contingent, which includes nine boxers, looks in great form. Boxers have contributed much to India's success in the two top events in the build-up to the Olympics.

In May this year, India bagged 15 medals (two gold, five silver, and eight bronze) in the ASBC Asian Boxing Championships that was held in Dubai. A few months ago, in the Boxing World Cup in Cologne in December 2020, India finished with nine medals, including three gold medals.

This is the first time that so many boxers have qualified for India. Now it has to be seen how many of them return from Tokyo with medals adorning their neck.

