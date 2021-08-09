In the Indian contingent, the number of Olympians from Haryana (31) and Punjab (19) contributed the most amongst the total number of Olympians who represented the Tricolour in Tokyo.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The curtain has come down on the grand quadrennial affair which the Tokyo Olympics were as Miraitowa, the official mascot of the Games became a part of Olympics history and an integral section of Japanese living memory. For India, these were the best-ever Olympics in terms of total number of medals won (7 medals; 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze) and total number of Athletes sent to Tokyo upon qualification (126). Not just that but the Indian republic also won her first ever Track and Field Olympic medal and that too a Gold (by Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra). The extent of how special India’s Gold medal in Javelin Throw is, comes from the fact that even sporting powerhouses such as Australia, France, Germany and Britain have so far won no Olympic Gold medal in Track and Field events.

In the Indian contingent, the number of Olympians from Haryana (31) and Punjab (19) contributed the most amongst the total number of Olympians who represented the Tricolour in Tokyo. This was followed by Tamil Nadu (11), Uttar Pradesh (8) and Kerala (8), Maharashtra (6), Manipur (5), Odisha (5) and Delhi (5) respectively.

Karnataka and Rajasthan were next among the states with most number of Olympians Tokyo, with 4 athletes each. Jharkhand and West Bengal had 3 Olympians each in Tokyo, followed by Telangana (2), Madhya Pradesh (2), Andhra Pradesh (2) and Gujarat (2). The states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Assam and Sikkim had one Olympian each in Tokyo Olympics.

Translating qualification into medals: Haryana, Punjab, Manipur, Assam, Telangana most successful

In terms of sheer number of medals won, Haryana tops the list in the country with five Olympic medalists (2 members with Men’s Field Hockey Bronze medal; 3 individual Olympic medals; namely Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia).

More than half of Bronze medalist Men’s field Hockey team – a total of nine members – hail from Punjab. That’s how Men’s Field Hockey team’s Bronze medal success puts Punjab amongst the top states in India to have translated the Olympic qualifications into medal wins.

Manipur’s Mirabai Chanu hails from Manipur’s East Imphal region and had opened India’s medal count in Tokyo on the opening day of Olympics itself. Men’s Field Hockey Midfielder Nilakanta Sharma comes from Manipur as well, making Manipur the best Northeastern sporting power and amongst the best in India in terms of performance in Tokyo Olympics.

Assam had just one Olympian in the Tokyo Olympics and she won the medal in the discipline hallmarked by the presence of greats such as MC Mary Kom. Lovlina Borgohain of Assam won Bronze medal in Boxing Welterweight category. For Assam, this makes a 100 per cent mark in Olympic qualification to Olympic medal translation.

Telangana had sent two Olympians in Tokyo Olympics and one of those is ace shuttler PV Sindhu who won her second back to back Olympic medal, becoming the only Indian woman athlete to have won two Olympic medals.

India finished 47th at medal's tally in Tokyo Olympics with seven medals in its kitty, the best ever performance by Indian Olympians. India's Olympic campaign got a silver start from weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, followed by boxer Lovlina Borgohain (Bronze), shuttler PV Sindhu (Bronze), wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Silver), Men's field Hockey team (Bronze), Wrestler Bajrang Punia (Bronze) and Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (Gold).

Posted By: Mukul Sharma