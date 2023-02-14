Three Films From India To Feature At NBA ALL-STAR 2023

THE National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced the launch of “NBA Films for Fans,” a global initiative that will engage filmmakers from 11 countries to develop 24 short documentary films celebrating the NBA and basketball from each of their respective cultural perspectives. Seven of the participating filmmakers from India Australia, Brazil, Canada, Senegal, UK and the U.S. will debut their films at an exclusive red-carpet event on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Soundwell in Salt Lake City, Utah as part of NBA All-Star 2023.

Providing a platform to showcase local talent on a global scale, the NBA has commissioned three films from India. ‘Yaari’, a film that focuses on five girls who prioritize team bonding above personal growth to be successful, is one of the select few that will premiere at the event. The other submissions from India include ‘Tu Bas Khel’ and ‘Redemption’, both local heart-warming stories that aptly depict the transformative powers of basketball.

Following the premiere event, the seven films will be screened throughout the weekend at NBA Crossover, an immersive fan experience taking place at Salt Palace Convention Center from Feb. 17-19, before all 24 films will be made available exclusively within the new global NBA App later this season.

The films, officially commissioned by the NBA, will provide fans with a deeper outlook into the milestones and moments that shape the league’s global influence from the perspective of these creators with diverse backgrounds. The filmmakers were given unlimited access to the NBA’s video archives and will receive promotional support from the league throughout the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

“We are excited to work with this diverse group of creative filmmakers who share a passion for the league and are willing to bring their unique basketball stories to the new NBA App,” said NBA Senior Vice President, Head of Social, Digital & Original Content Andrew Yaffe. “Films for Fans is a program that celebrates up-and-coming filmmakers who love the game and collectively unite the international basketball community.”

As part of the initiative and in celebration of Salt Lake City’s rich history as a filmmaking hub, the Utah Jazz produced a short film about the intersection of basketball and the local community that will be among the seven films to debut at the premiere event.