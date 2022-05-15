New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday announced that the Indian Men's Badminton team will receive a cash reward of Rs 1 crore after it won its maiden Thomas Cup title beating Indonesia 3-0 in the 2022 finals. India scripted history with a dominant victory over 14-time winners Indonesia in their maiden entry into the Thomas Cup final after Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth won their respective matches in the finals.

Following the historic win, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the whole team and announced the cash prize. Taking to Twitter, Anurag Thakur wrote, "HISTORY🇮🇳CREATED ! Congratulations to the Indian men’s badminton team for winning the Thomas Cup! This extraordinary feat, with successive victories over Malaysia, Denmark and Indonesia, calls for matching honour by the nation."

As #TeamIndia defeats 14-time #ThomasCup Champions Indonesia (🇮🇳3-0🇮🇩) to win its 1️⃣st ever #ThomasCup2022, @IndiaSports is proud to announce a cash award of ₹ 1 crore for the team in relaxation of rules to acknowledge this unparalleled feat!



“Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy kept a clean slate by winning each time they stepped on court. The doubles combination of SatwiksairakjRankireddy and Chirag Shetty raised the bar to win decisive points in five of the six matches, including all three in the knockout stage," said Thakur in a statement.

"Lakshya Sen showed nerves of steel in winning the opening match against Indonesia. I am sure that doubles combination of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila ad Krishna Prasad Garaga and Panjala Vishnuvardhan Goud, as well as Priyanshu Rajawat, will have gained immensely by being part of this historic campaign," it said.

Meanwhile, Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced prize money of Rs 1 crore for the players and Rs 20 lakhs for our support staff. Announcing the same, BAI President and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "It's a proud moment for every Indian.

