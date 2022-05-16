New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: On Sunday, the Indian Men's Badminton team scripted history after they beat Indonesia to win their maiden Thomas Cup win. But all this was beyond imagination as the Indian Badminton team never expected that they will be able to win gold and that is the reason why the players went to bed late on Sunday night with medals still around their necks. On Monday, HS Prannoy, a member of the winning team said, "We never thought we will win the Thomas Cup, we were thinking that we had a good chance of winning a medal but this is beyond our dreams."

Prannoy in the tournament won two tie-deciding third singles matches in the quarterfinals and semifinals to propel the Indian team into the final against Indonesia.

"All the players have gone crazy since the win against Indonesia in the final. We had a huge celebratory dinner, spoke to friends and family and just enjoyed ourselves. Most of us slept Sunday night with medals around our necks, It's such a beautiful medal," said Prannoy during an online interaction with select journalists from Bangkok.

"When it comes to the final, we knew that numbers do not matter 14 times champions. All those numbers do not matter. It is how you project yourself on a particular day and it was like 'Aaj nahi choddna hai' and in the last team huddle also, we said the same and 'Jeet ke hi Jana hai' and the amount of energy everyone had. All 10 of us have never seen that in our entire life and it gives goosebumps every time."

On sharing a conversation with PM after the historic win Prannoy said, "It was very special, we didn't expect that to happen. He (PM Modi) knew every one of us by name. I think that was extraordinary. Sports have been given good support in the last few years."

The 29-year-old from Kerala said though they ran onto the court for wild celebrations after Kidambi Srikanth defeated Jonatan Christie in the second singles to seal India's 3-0 victory against Indonesia, the feeling and importance of the achievement only sunk in early on Monday morning.

"It's only sinking in now that what an achievement we have had. It will definitely be an inspiration for the next generation of badminton players in the country. They will think that if these guys can win the Thomas Cup, we also can," Prannoy said.

Prannoy said it was a very crucial week and an unbelievable experience for him and the nine other players that are part of the Indian men's team because they have not seen this level of bonding between the players.

"Bangkok, Thailand | I think I had never experienced something like this. The first set was bad but from 2nd game, I was much more focused. We wanted it to win for the nation, & the next generation."

"All of us will never forget this week in our lives. I have played in team competitions earlier also and have known all these players on the circuit, but this entire week was totally different. Everyone was supporting each other, encouraging and guiding each other. It was a great experience," said Prannoy.

Meanwhile, the Thomas Cup winning champ is scheduled to participate in the Thailand Open this week in Bangkok and will return to India after May 21.

Posted By: Ashita Singh