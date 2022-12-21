Things To Keep In Mind Before Buying Wrestling, Kho Kho, And Kabaddi Mats

Sports play a major role in building a good physical personality in a person, and it takes lots of practise and physical strength. As FIFA Women's World Cup champion Julie Foudy once said, "Sports not only build better athletes but also better people."

When it comes to sports, India has an abundance of talent. Many of our athletes come from rural areas with limited sports infrastructure and facilities. Consider a situation in which we can give sports the same weight as rote learning in classes and support our budding talent with the right kind of infrastructure—including the use of pro mats—and India will be producing sports talent.

There are so many sports that have the essence of ancient India; among them are Kho Kho, Kabaddi, and the combat sport of wrestling.

The Legacy of these sports

Kho Kho, the most traditional sport, originated in the Mahabharata scriptures, when it was referred to as "Rathera" because it was played with raths. Later, the popular game was reshaped by the Deccans of Gymkhana Pune, including modern rules and regulations that made it more acceptable among common people. The first ever modern game of Kho Kho was played from 1914 until 1959, when it was played on a national level. After long efforts to introduce Kho Kho globally, it was incorporated into the Olympic Association in 1982, and the very same year an international match took place in Kolkata.

Kabaddi! Kabaddi! Kabaddi! Every childhood memory chants, reminding golden days of our life, Kabaddi originated in the old Tamil Indian subcontinent and is credited with popularising the sport as a professional sport; it was included in the 1938 Indian Olympic Games, the All-India Kabaddi Federation was founded in 1950, and Kabaddi was added to the Asian Games programme beginning in 1990.

Wrestling is most popular in Punjab and Haryana, traditionally being played on mud in a circular court; it is also known as Dangal in Haryana and Kushti in Punjab. Back then, it was seen as a way to stay fit in India, and strongmen were often treated with great respect.



All athletes, coaches, and trainers should prioritise injury prevention. To avoid injury, the athlete should be properly instructed and monitored, with a focus on proper technique and equipment, and a good quality mat is essential. The practise of good hygiene by athletes and organisations is essential, as it stops the spread of infections and fungal diseases. Injury prevention during an intense game or practise is very common, and it is necessary to select a quality mat that provides comfort in even the most intense match.



Considerations before purchasing wrestling, Kho Kho, or Kabaddi mats

Tensile strength is an important property of electrospun fibrous mat in all applications, including filtration, composite reinforcement, and tissue engineering. This also absorbs shock from the mat during its use. Rubbers like EVA rubber foam, PVC rubber nitrile foam, and cross-linked polyethylene foam.

Anti-microbial protection:

The material used to make these mats absorbs water and minute dirt, preventing infection, fungi and mould growth, and odour resistance; thus, hygiene parameters can be easily maintained. Furthermore, a good-quality mat provides support and prevents you from sipping easily while sweating during practice.

Durable and comfortable:

One of the most important qualities of a mat is that it provides great comfort and durability. But the least, a good mat provides great comfort and durability. It has enough cushioning or padding to accommodate even the most intense gaming sessions. It is also built to withstand throws, running, jumps, and other combative moves.

Federations, coaches, and athletes should prioritise infrastructure and practising with high-quality sports equipment because it boosts confidence and aids in athlete training. Sports like Kabaddi, Kho Kho, and wrestling require mats, which are the most essential equipment for these games. High-quality foam, rubber, tensile strength, and an anti-microbic fibre mat assist the athlete in performing well and displaying their talent.