'That's Not True': Cristiano Ronaldo Responds On Reports Of Him Joining Al-Nassr

Putting end to all speculations and rumours about his possible next move, Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to reports claiming that he will join Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr after his undignified exit from Premier League giant Manchester United.

Currently, the Portuguese forward has been performing national duties in Qatar at FIFA World Cup 2022 where his side progressed to the quarter-finals following a 6-1 win over Switzerland in the last 16. However, Ronaldo was benched from the game by coach Fernando Santos.

After the win over Switzerland, Ronaldo was asked by reporters if his deal with Al-Nassr was complete, to which he simply replied, "No, that's not true - not true".

Earlier, Marca, Spanish daily, reported that Ronaldo has agreed to join Al-Nassr on a two-and-a-half-year deal for a whopping USD 207 million (£172.9 million) per year.

Things turned bitter between Ronaldo and United following the former's interview with journalist Piers Morgan where the striker said he felt "betrayed" at the club.

It was expected that Ronaldo will sign the deal after the conclusion of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ronaldo is busy performing national duties for his side in Doha.

Al-Nassr are one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia. They have won the country's top flight nine times, with the last victory coming in 2019.

In both 2020 and 2021, Al-Nassr may not have won the league, but they did manage to win the Saudi Super Cup.