'Thankyou So Much': Neymar Expresses Gratitude To Kerala Football Fans For Their Support

BRAZILIAN star Neymar on Friday said thankyou to the football fans of Kerala for their massive support after they installed his giant-cut in the state's Pullavoor river in Kozhikode district before the World Cup.

Taking to Instagram, Neymer wrote, " O carinho chega de todas as artes do mundo! (Affection arrives from all the arts of the world!) Thank you so much, Kerala, India." He also dropped two heart emojis along with the post and shared the picture of the giant-cut.

The reportedly 30-feet cut-outs attracted the huge attention of football lovers across the globe. Along with Neymar, cutouts of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were also installed in Kerala.

However, they have now been removed from the river after the elimination of Brazil and Portugal in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Earlier, the picture of the cut-outs was also shared from the official Twitter handle of FIFA. The caption read, "FIFA World Cup fever has hit Kerala. Giant cutouts of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi popped up on a local river ahead of the tournament. 12 days to go until #Qatar2022."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan expressed gratitude to FIFA for sharing the picture and wrote, "Kerala and Keralites have always loved football and it is on full display with #Qatar2022 around the corner. Thank you FIFA.com for acknowledging our unmatched passion for the sport."

Kerala and Keralites have always loved football and it is on full display with #Qatar2022 around the corner. Thank you @FIFAcom for acknowledging our unmatched passion for the sport. https://t.co/M4ZvRiZUvh — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) November 8, 2022

Argentina and France will lock horns in the summit clash at Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18. In a bid to add coveted title to his cabinet, Messi will play his last World Cup final as he announced himself. While France will eye their second consecutive title, having won the 2018 tournament in Russia.