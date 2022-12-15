'Thank You For Making Us Dream': Moroccan Fans Hail 'Gallant' Team After World Cup Run Ends In Semifinal

Moroccans slumped with disappointment after their team’s 2-0 loss against France in the World Cup semifinals on Wednesday but were still filled with pride after a run that sparked tears of joy across Africa and the Arab world.

As France’s second goal went in, the deafening noise of Morocco’s overwhelming support inside Qatar’s Al-Bayt Stadium was shut off — a silence that echoed not only in Rabat and Casablanca but in Beirut, Cairo and Dakar.

A woman in green, sitting in the banked rows of supporters who had whistled, drummed and cheered throughout the match, sat silently, her hands clasped in front of her lips to watch the final minutes.

In the first World Cup held in an Arab country, and one already marked by upsets, Morocco won fans from all over as the first Arab team to reach the quarterfinals and the first African team to reach the semis.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui had only praise for his players’ effort after their fairy-tale run to the semifinals. "We gave our all, that’s the most important thing. The boys fought until the last minute," said Regragui, who had won praise for the way his team advanced past Spain and Portugal in the previous two rounds.

"We wanted to win the game, but we came up against a strong team that knows what it is doing and waits for you to make a mistake — which we made at the beginning of the game," he said, referring to Theo Hernandez’s fifth-minute opener. France scored its second goal when Kolo Muani tapped home in the 79th minute.

Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch lauded a team he called heroes that brought joy to Moroccans and made the country’s name "resonate on every tongue during the World Cup." Long after the final whistle, when the victorious French team had left the pitch, Morocco’s players stayed, basking in the love of a stadium clad in their red and green colors.

"We are really proud of this team … we already made history so we can’t judge them for this match," said 24-year-old Mohamad Alaoui, a Moroccan student who said he traveled from London to attend the World Cup and had been at every Morocco game.

In Rabat, the Moroccan capital, where crowds packed cafes for hours before the game, fans applauded the team despite the defeat. "This is the semifinal," Moroccan fan Taoufiq Ouchikh said. “It is already an honor and we are proud to see people from different countries root for the Moroccan team.

In a Beirut cafe where France fans gathered to watch the game, Morocco fan Sanaa Kassemi burst into tears as the victorious French players celebrated, but she waved the Moroccan flag in the air. "I have a French passport but I am originally Moroccan," she said. "That’s the most important thing about how I feel right now."

French President Emmanuel Macron, who had been in the stadium for the game, praised the Moroccan team after the match. "To our Moroccan friends: congratulations on this beautiful journey. You are making football history," he tweeted.

France, Morocco’s former colonial ruler, is home to hundreds of thousands of people of Moroccan origin and some North African flags were displayed on the Champs Elysees in Paris after the game. "I am sad and proud at the same time,” said 15-year-old Thomas Bregas, who wore a Moroccan flag on the Champs Elysees. "I’m proud of the journey we made and sad that it stops here."

In Lebanon, Palestinian refugee Ahmad Iskandar said he felt particularly proud that a team with Arab and Islamic roots had gone so far. "We are honored that they reached the semifinals," he said.

In Saudi Arabia, Fahad al-Dawsari said it would inspire people in the region to dream that they might one day reach a final. “What Morocco did will encourage the Arab national teams,” he added.

After falling behind 1-0 early, Morocco pushed forward throughout the game in search of an equalizer but lacked the killer touch in the penalty areas. "We could have scored, but unfortunately a goal didn’t come," Regragui said. “May the Moroccans forgive us. We wanted to go to the final but … next time God willing.”

African fans also voiced pride in Morocco’s exploits. "We take our hats off to them for this brilliant run," said Arsene Boua, who watched the game with friends in an Abidjan bar. The team’s success was particularly meaningful in some North African states, which are culturally close to Morocco. "Thank you for making us dream," said Lamia Mssedi, a woman watching the game in Tunisia.