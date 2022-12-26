Tata Open Maharashtra: Viacom18 Sports To Broadcast The Fifth Edition Of The Tournament

Tata Open Maharashtra will feature some of the biggest stars from the ATP Tour, including former Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic and last year’s finalist Emil Ruusuvuori. (Photo: @MaharashtraOpen Twitter)

Viacom18 Sports will be the official broadcast partner of the fifth edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra which will commence on December 31 in Pune.

"Fans can catch all the action from the main draw live on Sports18 – 1 SD, Sports18 – 1 HD and JioCinema," the broadcaster said in a statement.

The Tata Open Maharashtra, which returns to the opening week of the ATP calendar, will be held at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune from December 31 to January 7, 2023. The upcoming edition will feature some of the biggest stars from the ATP Tour, including former Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic, last year’s finalist Emil Ruusuvuori and four other Top-50 players along with 11 Top-100 players in the singles main draw.

South Asia's only ATP 250 tournament returns to the start of the Tennis season again 🥳



Big names are heading to #Pune next month as they look to begin 2023 with a bang! 🎾💥#Tennis #ATPTour #TataOpenMaharashtra #IndianTennis #TOM2023 @atptour @TennisTV @IndTennisDaily pic.twitter.com/CB3M5NPh9i — Tata Open Maharashtra (@MaharashtraOpen) December 21, 2022

“We are thrilled to welcome Viacom18 Sports on board. In a short period, Sports18 and JioCinema have caught the attention of fans across the country by bringing in world-class sporting action. I am confident that this association will take the tournament to greater heights," said Prashant Sutar, Tournament Director, Tata Open Maharashtra.

“We are strengthening our position as the home of world-class sporting action that fans in India can appreciate and enjoy,” said Viacom18 Sports Chief Strategy Officer Hursh Shrivastava. “The addition of Tata Open Maharashtra, South Asia’s only ATP250 event, reiterates our effort to build one of the most-loved sports networks with a rich and diverse portfolio.”



With a galaxy of stars coming to the city, Pune will celebrate a special fifth year of the prestigious event, and Viacom18 Sports, the home to several ATP Masters and the ATP Finals, will deliver a high-quality viewing experience that fans can enjoy across TV and digital.

“Tata Open Maharashtra is the biggest tennis event in Indian sporting history, and this year will be a celebratory edition for us for every tennis fan in India. Broadcast of the action always helps you reach a larger audience and create new supporters for the sport, which eventually bolsters its overall growth,” Sunder Iyer, the Joint Secretary of All India Tennis Association and Secretary of MSLTA commented.

The qualifying rounds will be held on December 31 and January 1, with the main draw beginning on January 2.