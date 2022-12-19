Take A Look At Lionel Messi's Historic Record-Breaking World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy alongside teammates as they celebrate after winning the World Cup. (Photo: Reuters)

Argentine forward Lionel Messi won the FIFA World Cup for the first time in his last attempt but the striker had a historic tournament where he broke many records and also made some in Qatar.

The world was eager to see their GOAT player winning the prestigious title and the fight for that was between Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Morocco in the quarter-finals knocked them out from the showpiece event. Messi was left to chase his dream which he completed at Lusail Stadium on Sunday in Doha.

Here is the list of records that he broke during his dream run at Qatar:

- Messi became the first player to bag two Golden Boot awards in World Cup history.

- The 35-year-old also became the first player to score in the group stage, Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final of a single World Cup.

- Messi also surpassed Germany's Lothar Matthaus to play the most matches (26) in FIFA World Cup history.



- During the final against France, Messi also surpassed Italian legend Paolo Maldini to register the most minutes in FIFA World Cup history.

- Messi is the only player to score in 14 World Cup games

- Messi is the first player with 20 direct goal contributions in World Cups since records began in 1966.