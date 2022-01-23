New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu beat compatriot Malvika Bansod to clinch women's singles title of Syed Modi International Badminton Championship. The double Olympic medalist beat 20-year-old Malvika in 35 minutes, ending a five-year drought of a title win at showpiece Badminton event.

It was former world champion Sindhu's second Syed Modi title after having annexed the BWF World Tour Super 300 event in 2017.

Playing in a depleted field due to multiple COVID-19 cases, top seed Sindhu hardly broke her sweat to get past Bansod 21-13 21-16 in a lop-sided title clash. The final lasted just 35 minutes.

Before that, seventh seeded Indians Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto clinched the mixed doubles title with a straight game win over compatriots T Hema Nagendra Babu and Srivedya Gurazada.

Bhatnagar and Crasto inflicted a 21-16 21-12 on the unseeded Indian duo in the summit clash that ended in 29 minutes.

Earlier, the men's singles final between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout was declared a 'No Match' after one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19.

"The men’s singles final of the Syed Modi India International 2022 has been declared a ‘No Match’. BWF can confirm one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. The other finalist is deemed a close contact and has also been withdrawn. Details on winner status, world ranking points and prize money will be revealed in due course," an official statement of Badminton World Federation read on Sunday.

- With inputs from PTI

Posted By: Mukul Sharma