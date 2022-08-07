'Such An Inspiration': Netizens Hail PM Modi For Consoling CWG Bronze Medalist Pooja Gehlot

Indian Wrestler Pooja Gehlot on Saturday won the bronze medal in the Women's Freestyle 50 kg category in the Commonwealth Games 2022. While speaking to the media, Gehlot got emotional and apologised for not winning. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled her and said that her achievement 'calls for celebration' and she is 'destined for greater things'.

While responding to Gehlot's apology video, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, "Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology. Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead…keep shining!".

Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology. Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead…keep shining! ⭐️ https://t.co/qQ4pldn1Ff — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022

After winning the bronze medal, Gehlot became emotional and said that she will learn from her mistakes. "I apologise to my compatriots. I wished that the National Anthem be played here (in Birmingham)... But I will learn from my mistakes, and work on them," Gehlot told news agency ANI.

People have appreciated PM Narendra Modi's gesture and thanked him for motivating the players.

Such small gesture helps greatly in boosting the morale of any athlete....kudos to our PM @narendramodi for taking interest in sports and speaking to athletes https://t.co/TD65lA3VPS — Ashish Mishra🇮🇳 (@Scorpion_Ashish) August 7, 2022

Wow what an inspiring and motivating msg from the top most leader of the nation.. no one can ask for more!

Thank you sir for encouraging and standing steadfast with our sportsmen! Extremely proud that you are our PM 😊🙏🏻 — Sneha Ambekar (@snehaambekar) August 7, 2022

This! This strong personal support, the kind of positive intention he brings to the table...! Totally Adore our PM ☺ https://t.co/UYe92JYkGS — Rachana Sathe (@RachanaSathe4) August 7, 2022 It's great that the highest authority in the country is having her back.

She's amazing and deserves all our love! https://t.co/1w6XBVAlUO — Simmi Chhabra (@chhabra_simmi) August 7, 2022

If we have such a loving/ inspirational PM , whatelse we want.

Pooja , we r all proud of u

God bless u — Har Har Mahadev🇮🇳 (@shettysubodh) August 7, 2022

Wrestler Pooja Gehlot won bronze in women's 50 kg at Commonwealth Games. She defeated Christine Lemofack Letchidjio of Scotland at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Saturday. The match lasted for 3 minutes and 45 seconds. Meanwhile, Pooja Sihag and Deepak Nehra also won the bronze medal.

All the 12 Indian wrestlers have won the medal at the CWG 2022 and bagged 14 medals - 4 gold, 3 silver, and 7 bronze. Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya and Naveen won the gold medals on Saturday.

India has won 43 medals in total at the Common Wealth Games 2022, with 15 gold, 11 silver, and 17 bronze. Boxers Nitu Ghyanghas and Amit Panghal won gold medals in the finals as well. Meanwhile, the Indian women's hockey team also won the bronze medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sunday. The team led by Savita Punia defeated New Zealand 2-1 in a penalty shootout.

In lawn bowls, India won the silver medal after losing to Northern Ireland 5-18 in the final. Meanwhile, in steeple chase, Avinash Sable won a silver medal in the men's 3,000m event. Priyanka Goswami bagged a silver medal in the women's 10,000m race walk.