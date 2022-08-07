'Such An Inspiration': Netizens Hail PM Modi For Consoling CWG Bronze Medalist Pooja Gehlot

PM Narendra Modi writes a heartfelt message for CWG 2022 Bronze medalist Pooja Gehlot after she apologizes for not winning.

By Simran Srivastav
Sun, 07 Aug 2022 04:02 PM IST
Minute Read
'Such An Inspiration': Netizens Hail PM Modi For Consoling CWG Bronze Medalist Pooja Gehlot
Image Credits: ANI

Indian Wrestler Pooja Gehlot on Saturday won the bronze medal in the Women's Freestyle 50 kg category in the Commonwealth Games 2022. While speaking to the media, Gehlot got emotional and apologised for not winning. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled her and said that her achievement 'calls for celebration' and she is 'destined for greater things'.

While responding to Gehlot's apology video, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, "Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology. Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead…keep shining!".

After winning the bronze medal, Gehlot became emotional and said that she will learn from her mistakes. "I apologise to my compatriots. I wished that the National Anthem be played here (in Birmingham)... But I will learn from my mistakes, and work on them," Gehlot told news agency ANI.

Also Read
CWG 2022: India Clinch Gold And Silver In Triple Jump Finals
CWG 2022: India Clinch Gold And Silver In Triple Jump Finals

People have appreciated PM Narendra Modi's gesture and thanked him for motivating the players. 

Wrestler Pooja Gehlot won bronze in women's 50 kg at Commonwealth Games. She defeated Christine Lemofack Letchidjio of Scotland at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Saturday. The match lasted for 3 minutes and 45 seconds. Meanwhile, Pooja Sihag and Deepak Nehra also won the bronze medal.

All the 12 Indian wrestlers have won the medal at the CWG 2022 and bagged 14 medals - 4 gold, 3 silver, and 7 bronze. Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya and Naveen won the gold medals on Saturday.

Also Read
Commonwealth Games 2022: India Women's Hockey Team Beats New Zealand In..
Commonwealth Games 2022: India Women's Hockey Team Beats New Zealand In..

India has won 43 medals in total at the Common Wealth Games 2022, with 15 gold, 11 silver, and 17 bronze. Boxers Nitu Ghyanghas and Amit Panghal won gold medals in the finals as well. Meanwhile, the Indian women's hockey team also won the bronze medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sunday. The team led by Savita Punia defeated New Zealand 2-1 in a penalty shootout.

In lawn bowls, India won the silver medal after losing to Northern Ireland 5-18 in the final. Meanwhile, in steeple chase, Avinash Sable won a silver medal in the men's 3,000m event. Priyanka Goswami bagged a silver medal in the women's 10,000m race walk.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.