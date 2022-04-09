New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In a historic win for India, the squash mixed duo of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal brought home India's first-ever gold medal at the World Doubles Squash Championships. The duo defeated England's Adrian Waller and Alison Waters in straight games 2-0 (11-6, 11-8) to become the new world champions.

"Introducing your new World Champions! Congratulations to 🇮🇳 indiasquash's Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal, who have won the mixed doubles world championship title after beating 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Waller and Waters 2-0 (11-6, 11-8)!," World Squash tweeted.

On India's historic win Indian squash federation (SRFI) general secretary Cyrus Poncha said: “I am absolutely delighted with this result; 20 years ago, the federation set out a target to win a World Championship, which has been achieved today. Saurav, Dipika and Joshna have dedicated their life to squash, and this result is evidence of the same.”

