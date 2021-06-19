Milkha Singh's condition turned critical this evening as he developed complications, including fever and dipping oxygen saturation levels, after a bout with COVID-19

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Legendary sportsman Milkha Singh who was also known as 'Flying Sikh' died on June 18, Friday due to COVID-19 complications. He was battling with the disease for a month amidst which he even lost his wife Nirmal Kaur due to the same.

Singh's death news was confirmed by a family spokesperson saying, "He breathed his last at 11.30 pm."

His condition turned critical this evening as he developed complications, including fever and dipping oxygen saturation levels, after a bout with COVID-19, in the Intensive Care Unit of the PGIMER hospital here.

After coming across the news of his demise, PM Modi tweeted and shared his condolences. He wrote, "In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away."

In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away. pic.twitter.com/h99RNbXI28 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2021

He had contracted COVID-19 last month and tested negative for the virus on Wednesday when he was shifted to general ICU in another block of the hospital. Milkha had been "stable" before Thursday evening. Milkha's 85-year-old wife Nirmal, who had also been infected by the virus, passed away at a private hospital in Mohali on Sunday. Milkha was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped at home following treatment at the Fortis hospital in Mohali for a week.

The Padma Shri awardee was 91 and is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and the 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance remains the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics. He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

With inputs from PTI.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal