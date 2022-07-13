Singapore Open: PV Sindhu, HS Pranoy, Mithun Manjunath, Ashmita Chaliha Make Winning Starts

Indian shuttlers Mithun Manjunath and Ashmita Chaliha registered big wins over their opponents on the second day of the Singapore Open Super 500 tournament on Wednesday.

While Mithun recorded a fine win of 21-17, 15-21, 21-18 over his rival and World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth in men’s singles, Ashmita stunned world number 12 Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-16, 21-11 in women’s singles.

Mithun, who comes from the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, will now face Ireland's Nhat Nguyen, while Asmita will next take on China’s Han Yue. For two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and man-in-form HS Prannoy, it was also a good day in office as the two also progressed to the second round with facile wins.

Sindhu prevailed 21-15, 21-11 over Belgium world number 36 Lianne Tan to set up a clash with Vietnam’s Thuy Linh Nguyen. Prannoy, who had reached the semifinals at Malaysia Masters last week, saw off Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin 21-13, 21-16 and will next meet third-seeded Chou Tien Chen, whom he had beaten at Malaysia Open recently.

Prior to this, she had also participated in two tournaments and delivered fantastic performances, finishing among the top eight. She also took part in Malaysia Masters 2022, where she lost to Taiwan's Tai Tzu-Ying in the quarter-finals by 13-21, 21-12, 12-21.

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal also avenged her India Open loss to compatriot Malvika Bansod with a 21-18, 21-14 win to make it to the second round. Manjunath, who had reached the finals of Orleans Masters Super 100 in April this year, came out all guns blazing as he dominated the opening game after taking an early 6-2 lead. He kept Srikanth at bay to comfortably seal the opening game.

Meanwhile, in April, Mithun won a silver medal after losing to Toma Junior Popov in the final of the men's singles event at Orleans Masters 2022 in France. The 79th-ranked Indian shuttler lost to the home favourite shuttler Popov by 21-11, 21-19 in 50 minutes at the Palais des Sports arena.

(With agency inputs)