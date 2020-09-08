In the pictures, Jwala can be seen wearing a beautiful engagement ring.

New Delhi| Jagran Sports Desk| Badminton player Jwala Gutta got engaged to her live-in partner Vishnu Vishal, a Tamil actor and producer on Sunday, which was also her 37th birthday. The star shutter took to Twitter to announce news and shared images with her fiance. In the pictures, Jwala can be seen wearing a beautiful engagement ring.

Taking to Twittter, she said, N dis happened last nite n what a beautiful surprise it was!

Today when I think of my life what a journey it has been n 2day I realise there is so much more to luk forward to!Towards our family,Aryan,friends and work!its gonna be another great journey am sure."

She also shared adorable photos of herself and Vishnu, here have a look:

N dis happened last nite n what a beautiful surprise it was!

Today when I think of my life what a journey it has been n 2day I realise there is so much more to luk forward to!Towards our family,Aryan,friends and work!its gonna be another great journey am sure ❤️🥂😘 pic.twitter.com/qjqVkK6CWo Also Read French footballer Kylian Mbappe tests COVID-19 positive, seventh PSG.. — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) September 7, 2020

The Tamil actor and producer Vishnu Vishal also shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "Happy birthday @Guttajwala

New start to LIFE..

Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around..

Need all your love n blessings guys..

#newbeginnings

thank you @basanthjain for arranging a ring in d middle of d night.."

Jwala and Vishal announced their relationship two years ago. Actor Vishal was married to Rajini Natraj in 2010 and got divorced in 2018. From his first marriage, he has a son named Aryan.

On the other hand, Jwala was married to badminton player Chetan Anand. She got married to Chetan in 2005 and they both parted their ways in 2011.

Whereas, Vishnu awaits the release of his Tamil forest-based action drama Kaadan. The former said in a media interaction that "he is afraid of forest and nature. However, the movie delivers an important message: that love is universal."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma