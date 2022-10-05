Shooting Returns, Golf Set For Debut In 2026 Commonwealth Games

Shooting and para-shooting will return to the Commonwealth Games 2026 when they are held in Victoria after they were left out of the recently-concluded Birmingham 2022 edition.

However, the list of sports released by the Commonwealth Games Federation on Wednesday still does not include wrestling or archery. Shooting has been one of India's most successful sports events in the history of the Commonwealth Games.

The Commonwealth Games Federation, the Andrews Labor Government and Commonwealth Games Australia on October 4 announced a list of spots, including debutants, which will be part of the Games in 2026.

Victoria 2026 will run from March 17 to 29, 2026, with four regional hubs in Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong and Gippsland to deliver a multi-city model that captures the hearts and minds of people across Victoria.

"Victoria 2026 is also proposing to add in Para-sport disciplines in golf, coastal rowing and the road (cycling) race and will work with the Commonwealth Games Federation and relevant international sporting federations to determine if this is possible," the Commonwealth Games Federation said in an official statement.

Golf, 3x3 Basketball, 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball, Coastal Rowing, Shooting, Para-shooting, BMX Racing, Mountain Bike Cross Country, Track Cycling and Para-track cycling have been added to the already impressive sports line-up, while Coastal Rowing, Golf, and BMX will make a Commonwealth Games debut.

Victoria 2026 is also proposing to add in Para-sport disciplines in Golf, Coastal Rowing and the Road Race and will work with the Commonwealth Games Federation and relevant international sporting federations to determine if this is possible.

"Commonwealth Games Australia is delighted with the inclusion of the new sports and disciplines for Victoria 2026 to take the Games into an exciting new era," Commonwealth Games Australia President Ben Houston said.

"This is set to inspire a whole new wave of athletes to realise their dream over the next four years. CGA can't wait to welcome the athletes who will represent Australia in pursuit of glory in 2026."

Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin celebrated the announcement and the addition of new sports to the Commonwealth Sports Movement.

"We are thrilled to confirm the Sports Program for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with the additional sports proposed by Victoria 2026 completing an exciting and diverse line-up," Martin said.

"The Games are set to be competitive and action-packed, featuring an extensive, fully integrated Para-sport Program, the debuts of Coastal Rowing, Golf and BMX, the return of Shooting and the scintillating 3x3 Basketball. The Program is rooted in the CGF's 2026-30 Strategic Roadmap, which provides hosts with greater flexibility to propose new sports, especially ones with specific local relevance that will enhance cultural showcasing and increase community engagement."

"Victoria 2026 will deliver a world-class Commonwealth Games for all Victorians and showcase all our state has to offer," Minister for Commonwealth Games Delivery Jacinta Allan said.

Victoria 2026 Sports Programme: Athletics & Para-athletics, Badminton, 3x3 Basketball, 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball, Boxing, Beach Volleyball, Coastal Rowing, Cricket T20 (Women's), Cycling (BMX, Mountain Bike, Road, Track & Para-track), Diving, Golf, Gymnastics (Artistic), Hockey, Lawn Bowls & Para-lawn bowls, Netball, Para-powerlifting, Rugby 7s, Shooting & Para-shooting, Squash, Swimming & Para-swimming, Table Tennis & Para-table tennis, Triathlon & Para-triathlon and Weightlifting.