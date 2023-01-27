Shoaib Malik Pens Emotional Note For Wife Sania Mirza As Tennis Great Plays Final Grand Slam

AS TENNIS Star Sania Mirza finished her Grand Slam career on a high as a runner-up in the mixed doubles competition at the ongoing Australian Open, her husband and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik penned an emotional note for wife.

Taking to Twitter Shoaib shared a picture of Sania and wrote, "You are the much-needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You're an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career."

Earlier in the day, the sporting fraternity took to social media to laud star Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, who finished her Grand Slam career on a high as a runner-up in the mixed doubles competition at the ongoing Australian Open.

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna came second to Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos of Brazil in the Australian Open mixed doubles final on Friday at Melbourne Park.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Sania on a "glorious Grand Slam career" that inspired a whole generation of tennis talent in India and abroad.

"Many congratulations on a glorious career at the Grand Slam @MirzaSania. You have inspired a whole generation of tennis talent in India & beyond. Wishing you the best of everything in life. You have made proud. Well played!," tweeted Tendulkar.

Former Indian batting legend Mithali Raj also hailed the tennis star for giving "everything to tennis and to women's sports".

"Congratulations on an amazing career, @MirzaSania! You've given your everything to tennis and to women's sports. It's an iconic legacy indeed. It was always a pleasure to watch you play & watch you become the champion that you are. Best wishes for your future endeavours," said Mithali in a tweet.

Olympic gold medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra also tweeted, "Congratulations @MirzaSaniaon a wonderful career. Thank you for your service to Indian sport and for inspiring millions of girls to take up sport!"

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also extended his best wishes. "Best wishes @MirzaSania as you bid farewell to your highly successful #GrandSlam career. History of #tennis will be incomplete without you. I am sure your life beyond the Tennis court will be as interesting as your accomplishments in sports."

Sania Mirza finished second at the last Grand Slam competition of her career. She had said earlier this month that the WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in February will mark the conclusion of her professional tennis career.