Shiva Thapa Advances Into Quarters At The 2022 Asian Elite Boxing Championships

Seven Indian women pugilists including Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina will be kicking off their campaign from the quarter-final stage on Saturday.

By JE Sports Desk
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 05:15 PM IST
Minute Read
Shiva Thapa Advances Into Quarters At The 2022 Asian Elite Boxing Championships
India boxer Shiva Thapa

Five-time Asian Championships medalist Shiva Thapa displayed his mettle in a hard-fought win and progressed to the quarterfinals of the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Friday.

Thapa (63.5kg) was up against Mongolia's Byambatsogt Tuguldur in the pre-quarterfinal bout. Both the boxers went toe-to-toe since the beginning with their aggressive approach and landed some heavy blows on each other making it a very close contest.

In the end, it was the distinguished Indian boxer's experience and quick movement that helped him prevail over the opponent and secure a 3:2 victory by split decision in this fiercely contested bout.

Thapa will now take on the winner of the bout between Haidara Alasaly and Minsu Choi in the quarterfinals.

Later tonight, Ananta Chopade (54kg) and Etash Khan (60kg) will be in action against Japan's Tanaka Shogo and Thailand's Khunatip Pudnich respectively in their pre-quarterfinals bout.

Also Read
FIFA World Cup 2022: England Team Profile, Form Guide And Past Performance
FIFA World Cup 2022: England Team Profile, Form Guide And Past Performance

Seven Indian women pugilists including Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina will be kicking off their campaign from the quarter-final stage on Saturday.

Lovlina, who has changed her weight category from 69kg will be playing her first international tournament in the 75kg weight category as she takes to the ring against the 2016 World Champion, Valentina Khalzova of Kazakhstan.

The six other boxers who will be in action are Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita (66kg) and Pooja (70kg).

Also Read
Lionel Messi Unveiled As BYJU's Global Brand Ambassador For Social..
Lionel Messi Unveiled As BYJU's Global Brand Ambassador For Social..

The competition is witnessing the participation of 267 boxers from 27 top boxing nations.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.