New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, visuals of several Ukrainians fighting back the attack have reached out to the world. Even those who have no military background are now joining the army to fend their country against the 'military operation' ordered by Russian President, Vladimir Putin. One such example is of former Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky who has signed up to join his country’s military reserves to fight against Russia, despite not having any military experience.

Here's all you need to know about Sergiy Stakhovsky

Sergiy Stakhovsky or Sergiy Eduardovych Stakhovsky is a Ukrainian former professional tennis player. He is known for famously beating champion Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2013 in the 2nd round. He reached a career-high singles ranking of World No. 31 in September 2010 and as No. 33 in doubles in June 2011.

Stakhovsky has joined the army for helping his wife and children stay safe in Hungary and fight for his country.

When asked about whether he is prepared to take up arms against Russia, Stakhovsky told Sky News: "Of course, I would fight, it's the only reason I'm trying to get back.

"I signed up for the reserves last week. I don't have military experience but I do have experience with a gun privately," Stakhovsky said as quoted by Sky News.

"My dad and brother are surgeons, they are stressed out, but I speak to them frequently - they sleep in the basement" he added.

Stakhovsky also took to Twitter yesterday (February 26) lauding his countrymen for showing bravery in such a difficult and crucial time. "I have never been more proud of my fellow countrymen!! Ukrainian military personnel !!! Be strong !! Many more are coming home to help you !!," he tweeted.

Stakhovsky has urged people around Europe to protest against the Russian invasion. "None of the European leaders or the world is ready to help, ready to put the fight in Ukraine maybe for a better Europe in the future, because once Ukraine is lost, we will resist," he said.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha