Serena Williams Puts Off Retirement Talks With US Open First Round Win

Serena Williams signalled she is not quite ready for retirement advancing to the second round of the US Open with an outstanding 6-3 6-3 win over Montenegrin Danka Kovinic.

Williams outclassed her 80th ranked opponent Danka Kovinic and got her second win of this year as she is on her way to a record equalling 24th Grand Slam. She will take on Estonian second seed Anett Kontaveit, who breezed past Jaqueline Cristian 6-3 6-0, in the second round clash tomorrow.

Williams indicated her intention to retire in a Vogue article in early August, saying she was "evolving away from tennis" but never confirming the US Open as her final event.

For tennis fans, however, the message was clear, the US Open would be where she would take her final bow.

"It's extremely difficult still because I absolutely love being out there. The more tournaments I play, I feel like the more I can belong out there. But it's time for me, you know, to evolve to the next thing," said Williams.

When asked will the US Open will her last event Williams said she is going to stay vague about the call.

"I've been pretty vague about it, right. I'm going to stay vague because you never know," she said.

Williams received a small ceremony at the end of the match, despite winning it, during which the legendary former player Billie Jean King paid tribute. More is likely to come as the rest of the tournament unfolds.