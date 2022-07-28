Sebastian Vettel, Four-Time F1 Champion, Announces Retirement After 2022 Season

Four-time world champion Sebastion Vettel announced on Thursday that he will be retiring at the end of the 2022 season. The 35-year-old will end his final season with Aston Martin after winning a total of 53 Grand Prix and 122 podium finishes. "The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it," he said in a video statement on Instagram.

"I love this sport. It has been central to my life since I can remember. But as much as there is life on track, there`s my life off track too. Being a racing driver has never been my sole identity. I hereby announce my retirement from Formula One by the end of the 2022 season," the four-time F1 Champion added.

Vettel made his debut in 2007. His first title win came in 2010 which also made him the youngest title winner. He won four titles for Red Bull between 2010 to 2013. Vettel who is a legend of the sport is third on the list of all-time Grand Prix winners with 53 victories to his name. Only Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher have more titles than him.

"My goals have shifted from winning races and fighting for championships to seeing my children grow, passing on my values, helping them up when they fall, listening to them when they need me, not having to say goodbye and, most importantly, being able to learn from them and let them inspire me," he said.

"Next to racing I have grown a family and I love being around them. I have grown into other interests outside Formula One. I feel we live in very decisive times and how we all shape these next years will determine our lives.

The racer turned 35 this month and wishes to spend more time with his family. "At the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family," he added.

