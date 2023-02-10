OPEN IN APP

Latest News

    More In News

    Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Four goals To Pass 500 In Club Career

    The Portugal international, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, was unstoppable against hosts Al Wehda.

    By Vishal Pushkar
    Fri, 10 Feb 2023 04:17 PM (IST)
    saudi-pro-league-cristiano-ronaldo-scores-four-goals-to-pass-500-in-club-career
    Also Read
    Singapore To Host 2025 World Aquatics Championship Amid Sanctions On Russia
    Also Read
    PSG's Lionel Messi Doubtful For Champions League Clash With Bayern, Report

    Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday to reach the career milestone of 500 club goals.

    The Portugal international, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, was unstoppable against hosts Al Wehda, netting four times in 30 minutes to lead his team to a 4-0 win.

    Ronaldo has scored 503 league goals for five clubs in five different top-flight leagues. He bagged 103 for Manchester United, 311 for Real Madrid, 81 for Juventus, three for Sporting Lisbon, and now has five for Al Nassr.

    The five-times Ballon D'Or winner signed a 2-1/2 year deal with Al Nassr in December, reported to be worth over 200 million euros ($216.54 million), and was appointed captain of the team.

    Related Reads

    Top Deals

    This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.