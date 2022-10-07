WWE 'Tough Enough' Winner Sara Lee Dies At 30

Former WWE Superstar Sara Lee passed away on Friday at the age of 30. The tragic news was shared by Lee's family on social media.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our Sarah Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” her mother, Teri Lee, wrote in a statement.

“We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn,” it added.

Born and raised in Hope Township, Michigan, Lee excelled in powerlifting before eventually joining the sixth season of WWE's "Tough Enough." Lee went on to win the fan vote for "Tough Enough" and serve as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world.

She was married to former WWE wrestler Westin Blake. They are parents to three children. Lee won a $250,000 contract from the WWE but was released in 2016.

“No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly,” tweeted wrestler Chelsea Green. “The photo on the left is how I will always remember her - laughing, smiling, carefree.”

No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly.

The photo on the left is how I will always remember her - laughing, smiling, carefree. pic.twitter.com/XLlLFXDOcF — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) October 6, 2022

“You were so good in so many ways. You loved your family and friends so much. you were so giving, warm and selfless,” WWE wrestler Nikki A.S.H. tweeted. You made me giggle. No matter how long we went without seeing each other, we would always pick up right where we left. I love you Sara.”

You were so good in so many ways. You loved your family and friends so much. you were so giving, warm and selfless. You made me giggle. No matter how long we went without seeing each other, we would always pick up right where we left. I love you Sara. pic.twitter.com/3VvySbd2AH — Nikki A.S.H (@WWENikkiASH) October 6, 2022

“Sara Lee was one of the sweetest people I’ve met and her smile lit up a room. My love and hope for strength goes to Cory, and their three beautiful children,” Shawn Bennett, a WWE referee tweeted.