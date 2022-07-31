Sanket Sagar On Winning Silver At CWG 2022: 'Don't Want Papa To Run Paan Shop'

Weightlifter Sanket Sagar on Saturday opened India's medal count in the Commonwealth Games 2022. The 21-year-old won a silver medal in the men's 55kg category at the event. Sagar lifted a total of 248kg (113kg in snatch and 135 kg in clean & jerk).

Sagar hails from Sangli in Maharashtra and made the entire nation proud when he clinched a silver in the games. It was definitely a proud moment for Sanket's parents as well. The weightlifter said that now he does not want his father to run a 'paan' shop anymore.

During a conversation with Times Of India, the 21-year-old said, "I hope this medal will change my family's fortunes. I don't want my father to run a 'paan' shop anymore." He further said, 'Papa ko gold ka promise kiya tha, silver aaya, par wo khush hain' (I had promised my father a gold medal, but he is happy with the silver I Won.)

Sargar finished as the leader in the Snatch category with 113 kg and slipped to second in the Clean and Jerk category with 135 kg due to an injury in his second attempt.

"After the silver medal win, I spoke to my father and mother My father said ' gold aata to achha rehta par mei khush hoon' (The Gold would have been good, but i am happy). He said let's see what life has in store after this medal. My father said 'gold se kismat badalti hai' (Gold changes destiny). My parents were happy and encouraged me. But gold is gold," Sanket was quoted as saying by Times Of India.

"There are many athletes whose lives changed after they won medals. The Government has been very supportive so far. I want to help my parents. I don't want my father to run the 'paan' shop anymore. They have made a lot of sacrifices for me. I owe everything to them. I dedicate my medal to them. this is just a beginning for me and I know I still have to go a long way," Sanket said.

"Who wants to get injured? No athlete wants that. But injuries and sports go hand in hand. I was confident of winning the gold but when I got injured, I left everything to fate, but the gold was not to be. Not just me, my coaches were also upset. I was angry. They also expected gold from me. In the end, they gave me confidence and motivated me to go for gold in the upcoming tournaments," Sanket added.

However, last Sanket failed to lift 139 kg in his second attempt and seemingly injured his elbow. He tried his best to attempt but failed.

"The reports are yet to come, and I believe it is a fracture. I will have to take a rest and recover from this injury. My main target now is the Asian Games and the Paris Olympics. I have been given a big platform, and I have performed. I am sure I will win an Olympic medal for my country," Sanket said.

(with agency inputs)