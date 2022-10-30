Sankar Muthusamy packs off Thai opponent to reach world junior final

SANKAR Muthusamy became only the second boys singles player from India to reach the BWF World Junior Championships final when he defeated Thailand’s Panitchapon Teeraratsakul in straight games at Santandar, Spain, on Saturday.



The former junior world No. 1 was in absolute control throughout the 40-minute clash, winning 21-13, 21-15.



Sankar, who had won a marathon quarterfinal against China Hu Zhe An showed no signs of any fatigue as he controlled the rallies brilliantly against his giant killing Thai opponent.



He will now aim to become only the second Indian after 2008 winner Saina Nehwal to be crowned world junior champion. In the summit clash, he will face the winner of the other semifinal between Kuo Kuan Lin of Chinese Taipei and South Korea’s Byung Jae Kim.



Siril Verma came close to claiming that title in 2015 but lost the final against Chinese Taipei’s Chia Hung Lu.



Aparna Popat (1996) and Saina Nehwal (2006, 2008) were the other Indians to reach the world junior finals in the past.