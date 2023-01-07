Sania Mirza Reveals Her Retirement Plan: ‘After WTA1000 Dubai Tennis Championship’

SANIA Mirza, Tennis great aged 36 has decided that she will retire from professional tennis at next month’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships which will commence on February 19 this year. Mirza had initially planned to retire at the end of last season, but an elbow injury ruled her out of the US Open and forced her to end 2022 as early as August.

"I was going to stop right after the WTA Finals because we were going to make the WTA Finals, but I tore my tendon in my elbow right before US Open so I had to pull out of everything,” Mirza said in a wtatennis.com interview last month.

“And honestly, the person that I am, I like to do things on my own terms. So I don’t want to be forced out by injury. So I’ve been training," she added.

“The plan is to try and retire in Dubai during the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships,” she said.

Why Sania Mirza Is Retiring?

“I’m 36, and honestly my body is beat, that is the main reason,” Mirza said. “And I really don’t have the capacity in my mind to emotionally push that much anymore. I turned pro in 2003. Priorities change, and now my priority is not to push my body to the limit every single day," she revealed in Curly Tales Middle East interview.

“We’re trying to spread and bring tennis to people’s homes, and that’s really the plan,” said Mirza, who peaked at No.27 in the world in singles.

“I feel like why don’t we have players coming out of the UAE when you have money, infrastructure, everything, but you don’t have the players?” Mirza said. “There’s a problem somewhere so we’ve got to tap on the issue, whatever it may be, and try to be part of a solution.

“For me it’s important to share my experience in the places that I live in, that’s why I have one in Hyderabad [since 2013] and one in Dubai.”

Meanwhile, Mirza, who is a six-time major champion -- three in doubles and three in mixed doubles, has signed up to compete in this month’s Australian Open alongside Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina.

She will then look to bid farewell to the sport in the Emirates, where she has competed for many years in front of her massive fanbase. Mirza has been dealing with a lingering calf problem but is hoping it won’t stop her from saying her goodbyes on the match court.