Sania Mirza Pulls Out Of US Open 2022 Due To Injury, Says 'It'll Change My Retirement Plans'

India's tennis ace Sania Mirza on Tuesday pulled out of the US Open 2022 following an injury to her forearm and elbow that will keep her out of action for several weeks. In a long emotional post on Instagram, the 35-year-old six-time Grand Slam doubles champion said her injury would change her "retirement plans", but added that she would keep her fans updated.

The US Open is slated to begin next Monday.

"Hi guys, a quick update. I just have some not so great news. I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada 2 weeks ago and obviously, didn't realize how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have infact torn a little bit of my tendon," she said in her statement on Instagram.

"I will be out for weeks and have pulled out of US Open. This isn't ideal and it's terrible timing and it will change some of my retirement plans but I will keep you posted," Sania, a losing semi-finalist in mixed doubles at the 2016 Olympic Games, further said.

Mirza, a former doubles world no. 1, in January had announced that she would retire after the end of this season. The tennis legend, who has won six major titles – three in women's doubles and three in mixed doubles, had said that her body cannot last for long, adding that she is putting her three-year-old son at risk "by travelling so much with him".

"I think my body is wearing down. My knee was really hurting today and I'm not saying that's the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I'm getting older," she - who was appointed as the UN Women's Goodwill Ambassador for South Asia in 2013 - had said. "The energy is not the same anymore. There are more days than there used to be where I don't feel like doing that."