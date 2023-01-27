Sania Mirza Breaks Down In Her Farewell Grand Slam Speech | Watch

The 36-year-old started tennis at a very young age and remained loyal to the sport which gave her adulation around the world. (Photo: @SaniaMirza Twitter)

The torch-bearer of women's tennis in the country, Sania Mirza has put an end to her Grand Slam career at Australian Open after losing the mixed doubles title against the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos on Friday.

The Indian duo of Sania and Rohan Bopanna finished as the runners-up after going down 7-6, 6-2 in the final at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Sania failed to add another Grand Slam to her illustrious cap and finished her career with six Grand Slam titles. The veteran player also has a total of 37 doubles titles apart from the Grand Slams.

The 36-year-old started tennis at a very young age and remained loyal to the sport which gave her adulation around the world.

In her last Grand Slam speech, Sania expressed her gratitude towards the sports and was also seen in tears while recalling her journey.

“My professional career started in Melbourne… I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at.”



We love you, Sania ❤️@MirzaSania • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/E0dNogh1d0 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2023

"If I cry, these are happy tears. That's just a disclaimer. I'm still going to play a couple of more tournaments but my journey of my professional career started in Melbourne," Sania said after the match.

"My professional career started in Melbourne… I couldn't think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at,” she added.

During the final, Sania's son was also present in attendance. "Rod Laver Arena has been special. Never thought I'd be able to play in a Grand Slam final, in front of my son," she said.

"Rohan was my first-ever mixed doubles partner when I was 14 and we won the nationals, it was 22 year ago and I couldn't think of a better person, he's my best friend and one of my best partners to finish my career," Sania concluded.

Earlier this month, Sania announced that WTA 1000 event in Dubai will be her final professional tennis tournament after that she will retire from the sports.