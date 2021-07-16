With this, Sania became the third Indian to receive the coveted visa from the UAE government. Prior to Mirza, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay have received the Dubai Golden Visa from the UAE.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza and her husband and former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik have been officially granted the much-coveted Dubai Golden Visa which will allow them 10-year residency in the UAE. Mirza, 34, who hails from Hyderabad, and Malik, 39, a native of Sialkot in Pakistan, got married in 2010 and have been residents of Dubai for the past several years.

With this, Sania became the third Indian to receive the coveted visa from the UAE government. Prior to Mirza, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay have received the Dubai Golden Visa from the UAE.

Commenting on this Sania said: "First of all I would like to thank Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Federal Authority For Identity And Citizenship & General authority of sports Dubai for giving us the Dubai Golden Visa. Dubai is extremely close to me and my family."

"This is my second home and we are looking forward to spending more time here. Being one of the few selected citizens from India, this brings an absolute honour to us. This will also give us an opportunity to work on our tennis and cricket sports academy which we are aiming to open in the next couple of months," she added.

Sania and Shoaib are also working towards bringing their sports academy offering tennis and cricket coaching to Dubai soon. The Indian tennis star will next be seen in action in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, beginning July 23. She will partner with Ankita Raina in women's doubles event. The much-loved sports couple has a three-year-old son named Izhaan.

The Golden Visa was instituted by the UAE government in 2019 as a new system for long-term residence visas. It enabled foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland. These visas are for a period of five or 10 years and are renewed automatically.

The UAE Cabinet Resolution No. 56 of Organisation of Residence Permits allows investors (minimum of AED 10 million) entrepreneurs and professional and specialised talents like in the field of science and knowledge to apply for it. The scope of the Golden Visa was recently widened to include bright students and for 100,000 coders last week under the National Programme for Coders.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan