Thailand Open: HS Prannoy's first round will go ahead as per schedule on Wednesday while Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap's first-round walkover has been rescheduled to today.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy have now tested negative of COVID-19 and can now play for the Thailand Open. This news was confirmed by both Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Badminton Association of India (BAI).

It was reported that the shuttlers have been tested positive of COVID-19 and cannot play for Yonex Thailand Open for a while, on Tuesday. However, by night they were told that they can participate in the tournament as the retests came out to be negative.

Shuttlers @NSaina and @PRANNOYHSPRI have tested negative in the final test and have been given green flag to participate in the tournament. Timely intervention of BAI ensured with all support from BWF and other stakeholders have made this possible.



As per reports, HS Prannoy's first round will go ahead as per schedule on Wednesday, he will face Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia. While Saina Nehwal and her husband Parupalli Kashyap's first-round walkover has been rescheduled to Wednesday.

Shuttler Saina Nehwal was scheduled to face Kisona Salvaduray of Malaysia, while Parupalli Kashyap was supposed to face Jason Anthony Ho-Shue of Canada in the first round on Tuesday.

Apart from Saina Nehwal and Prannoy, one player each of Egypt and Germany was tested COVID-19 positive on Monday. While Prannoy and players of Egypt and Germany tested negative, Saina was found positive. All four tested negative on January 4 and 11.

Badminton Association of India (BAI) statement read, “Timely intervention by BAI, taking up the matter with top most BWF officials to ensure if tests were negative, matches for respective players should be rescheduled and no walkover is given.”

Before flying to Thailand, HS Prannoy, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap had recovered from COVID-19 in 2020.

Meanwhile, chaos and uncertainty loomed over India after PV Sindhu’s exit. She lost two match points and suffered a shock 21-16, 24-26, 13-21 in the first round to world No 18 Mia Blichfeldt.

B Sai Praneeth went down 16-21, 10-21 to player Kantaphon Wangcharoen in 36 minutes. India only won one match, that is, of mixed doubles, wherein, we saw Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy’s 21-11, 27-29, 21-16 completing the match in 72 minutes over Indonesian sixth seeds Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja and Hafiz Faizal and in mixed doubles.

