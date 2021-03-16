Saina Nehwal is a die-hard lover of Hindi film songs, and ahead of her 31st birthday, we have compiled 5 videos of the champion badminton that will cheer you up:

New Delhi| Jagran Sports Desk: India's ace badminton player is going to turn 31-years-old on March 17. The shuttle queen is famous for her badminton achievements. From winning the Olympics to being Padma Bhushan awardee, her journey has surely been a roller coaster ride filled with hard work, emotions, and big achievements. Well, Saina does not only love sports, she likes other things as well, and one of them is Bollywood songs. Yes, you read that right. Saina is a die-hard lover of Hindi film songs, and ahead of her 31st birthday, we have compiled 5 videos of the badminton champion that will cheer you up:

1. In this video, Saina Nehwal was looking like a total diva who was enjoying at her best on her vacation. She was seen vibing on Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar's song Manali Trance. The song is from the film The Shaukeens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina)

2. In this video, Saina is walking just like a model on Badshah's song Tareefan and we are loving it. Well, it would be wrong, if we didn't compliment her look. She was looking pretty in a floral dress which she paired with sneakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina)

3. Don't stop whistling! In this video, Saina is creating magic in ethnic attire as she donned a beige colour lehenga. In the video, Saina was walking and was showing off her look and in the background, the song 'Ghagra' from Ye Jawani Hai Diwani' was playing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina)

4. This video is an absolute delight as in this, Saina is using a heart filter, and the song "Sauda Khara Khara" is playing that is giving a whole different vibe to the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina)

5. In this video, Saina just accepted she loves Bollywood songs. She was vibing on Chittiyan Kalaiyan from the film Roy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina)

Talking about her love for Bollywood, a film is also being made on the Indian shuttle queen's journey. The film is titled Saina and the role of badminton champion Saina Nehwal is being played by actress Parineeti Chopra. The film is being helmed by Amole Gupte and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Rasesh Shah, and Sujay Jairaj.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma