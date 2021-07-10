Sachin Tendulkar, Vishal Dadlani, Varun Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh and many other celebrities from different fields took to their official social media handles to praise Indian woman cricketer Harleen Kaur for her unbelievable fielding skills.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: There is hardly anything which gets missed from the eyes of Twitterati, especially when it comes to incredible moments on a cricket field. Yes, you guessed it right! We are talking about Indian women's cricket team's fielder Harleen Deol's unbelievably brilliant catch which has left everyone gushing over her.

The T20I match was against England where Harleen stunned people as she jumped over the boundary to pull of a catch. But somehow got disbalanced, however, due to her instant presence of mind, she managed to throw the ball up in the air before holding it again.

The video of the same found its way to the internet and has been making everyone talking about it. Not just fans and her well-wishers but also celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Varun Dhawan, Vishal Dadlani and many more from different fields praised the young cricketer's fielding.

People took to their official social media handle to share the clip of the catch and also appreciated Harleen Deol's efforts.

Applauding Harleen, former cricketer Sachin said, “That was a brilliant catch @imharleenDeol. Definitely the catch of the year for me!” meanwhile, Varun Dhawan said, "Briliant #India". Meanwhile, music composer Vishal Dadlai said, “Genuinely one of the greatest fielding moments I've ever seen, across all forms of cricket!!#HarleenDeol."

Check out the Twitter reactions of celebrities on Harleen Kaur Deol's catch here:

That was a brilliant catch @imharleenDeol. Definitely the catch of the year for me!pic.twitter.com/pDUcVeOVN8 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2021

Genuinely one of the greatest fielding moments I've ever seen, across all forms of cricket!!#HarleenDeol 👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/b5zF0s6rwD — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 9, 2021

This is easily one of the best fielding moments ever! Truly incredible #HarleenDeol !! @BCCIWomen https://t.co/r0fshUxGLr — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 10, 2021

Stunning catch by @imharleenDeol in a match against England. Take a bow 👏👏 #harleendeol pic.twitter.com/vSc6d3tdwL — Waris Pathan (@warispathan) July 10, 2021

To have the “presence of mind” to do something like that is outstanding#HarleenDeol pic.twitter.com/ga5PhnETdb — Smruti Pattnaik 🇮🇳 (@SmrutiPattnaik6) July 10, 2021

For the unversed, as soon as her video started doing rounds on the internet, Harleen's name began trending on Twitter. However, even after her remarkable fielding skills, India lost the match with England as it could only reach 54/3 in 8.4 overs while England scored 177/7 in 20 overs. The match had to be halted because of the rain.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal