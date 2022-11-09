Saanvi Sonu: A Champion Golfer In The Making

Saanvi Somu won the Governor’s Cup at the annual golf tournament at Bangalore Golf Club (BGC). She is fourteen, a student of class nine, and has been playing golf for ten years.

She began playing golf when she was four years old. She wishes to be a professional golfer. I am staying at BGC and watched her play at the tournament on Saturday. She has all the strokes that a champion needs. And then a few more.

I wish she surpasses Hannah Green. In February 2022, Hannah became the first woman to win a professional mixed-gender tournament on any of the world and leading golf tours.

I hope major golf tours like the PGA tours of the US, Europe, Australasia, Japan Golf tour and others become mixed-gender. And Sanavi betters Tiger Woods’ record of winning five major titles and becoming the youngest ever world number one at age twenty-one.

BGC was set up in 1876. It is one of India’s oldest Golf clubs, and is rated fifth or sixth best golf course in India. Spread over 60-acre, it is one of the country’s most compact 18-hole golf

courses. The old club building retains the charm of the colonial architecture. The new building has better facilities and dining but looks and feels like a hotel. Not a classical club.

Governor’s Cup was instituted in 1970 by Dharma Vira the then Governor of Karnataka. The tournament Sanavi won was the fifty-second edition of the cup. It was presented to her by Thawar Chand Gehlot the current governor of Karnataka.

A champion is remembered. A legend is never forgotten. I wish Sanavi becomes a legend.

(Note: Dr (Prof) Sadhana Kala is a USA-trained robotic & laparoscopic surgeon, Uppsala University, Sweden, trained fertility specialist, ‘Icon Endoscopic Surgeon of North India,’ and ‘National Icon Endoscopic Surgeon' of India,’ She is rated as India’s Best Gynecologist by Google.)