London | Jagran Sports Desk: Russian billionaire-businessman Roman Abramovich, who owns the Chelsea football club, has decided to sell the club amid pressure mounting on him to sell the club as Russian aggression on Ukraine entered the seventh day with many Western nations including the UK announcing severe sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian oligarch, meanwhile, has also promised to donate the money from the sale to the victims of the Russia-Ukraine war. The billionaire believes it is in the "best interest" of the Champions League holders if he parts ways with the club he has transformed since he bought it in 2003. Earlier when the Russian invasion of Ukraine started, Abramovich had said that he was handing over control of Chelsea to trustees of its charitable foundation.

"I have always taken decisions with the club's best interest at heart. In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club's sponsors and partners," Abramovich said in a statement.

However, Abramovich further said that the sale of the reigning European champions will not be fast-tracked adding that the sale is never about money or business but about pure passion for the game and club.

"The sale of the club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and club. Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated", he said as quoted by AFP.

"The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery," the Russian oligarch added.

Chelsea have won 19 major trophies in the Abramovich era, including their first two Champions League crowns and five Premier League titles. Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and US investor Todd Boehly, a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, are reported to be two of the parties now preparing a joint bid for the Premier League giants.

It is believed Abramovich's asking price for Chelsea will be around GBP 3 billion ($4 billion), with American bank the Raine Group reported to have been asked to handle the sale.



(With Agencies Inputs)

