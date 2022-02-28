Zurich/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In a major embarrassment for Russian sports fraternity, FIFA/UEFA on Monday banned Russian clubs and national teams from all competitions. "These decisions were adopted today by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters" an official statement said.

Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people, it added.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma