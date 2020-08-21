Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is the highest honour in sports in India. In the ceremony, which every year takes place on August 29, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will be presenting the awards to the winners.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Star Indian batsman Rohit Sharma, also known as Hit-man Sharma, will be conferred with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award on August 29, at the National Sports Awards Ceremony. Apart from Rohit, Mariyappan T. (Para-Athletics), Manika Batra (Table Tennis), Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling) and Rani (Hockey) will also be conferred with the award.

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is the highest honour in sports in India. In the ceremony, which every year takes place on August 29, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will be presenting the awards to the winners.

Arjuna Awards

Apart from Khel Ratna, several other sports awards will also be conferred during the ceremony. Ace sprinter Dutee Chand will receive Arjuna Award at the ceremony. Along with Dutee, Shutler Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy, cricketer Ishant Sharma and shooter Manu Bhaker are among the 27 athletes who will be conferred with Arjuna Award.

Among other athletes, who will receive Arjuna Award are: Atanu Das (archery), Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty (badminton), Vishesh Bhriguvanshi (basketball), Subedar Manish Kaushik and Lovlina Bograhain (boxing), Deepti Sharma (cricket), Sawant Ajay Anant (Equestrian), Sandesh Jhingan (football), Aditi Ashok (golf), Akashdeep Singh and Deepika (hockey), Deepak (kabaddi), Kale Sarika Sudhakar (kho kho), Dattu Baban Bhokanal (rowing), and Saurabh Chaudhary (Shooting), Madhurika Suhas Patkar (table tennis), Divij Sharan (Tennis), Divya Kakran and Rahul Aware (Wresting), Shiva Keshavan (Winter Sports), Suyash Narayan Jadhav (Para-Swimming), Sandeep (para-athletics) and Manish Narwal (Para shooting)

Dronacharya Awards

Also, Dharmendra Tiwary (archery), Purushotham Rai (athletics), Shiv Singh ( boxing), Romesh Pathania ( hockey), Krishan Kumar Hooda (kabaddi), Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar (para powerlifting), Naresh Kumar (tennis), and Om Parkash Dahiya (wrestling) will receive Dronacharya Lifetime award.

Yogesh Malviya (Mallakhamb), Jaspal Rana (Shooting), Kuldeep Kumar Handoo (Wushu), and Gaurav Khanna (Para Badminton) will be conferred with Dronacharya Award in the regular category.

Dhyan Chand Award

Panjab University, Chandigarh will be presented by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy. The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India at a specially organized function through the virtual mode from Rashtrapati Bhawan on 29th August 2020.

Posted By: Talib Khan