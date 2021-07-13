Tokyo Olympics: The 39-year-old Swiss tennis great revealed on micro-blogging website Twitter that he "experienced a setback" with his knee during the grass-court season.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has pulled out of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics due to a knee injury.

The 39-year-old Swiss tennis great revealed on micro-blogging website Twitter that he "experienced a setback" with his knee during the grass-court season.

Federer, ranked No.9 in the world, had two knee surgeries in 2020. He had won a doubles gold medal alongside Stan Wawrinka at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and a silver medal in singles at the 2012 London Olympics, losing to Britain’s Andy Murray in the final.

Federer also missed the 2016 Rio Olympics because of problems with his left knee.

Last week, Federer lost in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon to Hubert Hurkacz.

"Accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games. I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honor and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland," Federer wrote in the post.

"I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer," he added.

Apart from Federer, other tennis stars like Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep, Dominic Thiem and Nick Kyrgios have also pulled out of the Tokyo Games, scheduled to begin from July 23.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma