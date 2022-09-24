Roger Federer And Rafal Nadal's Emotional Moment At Laver Cup Leaves Internet Heartbroken | Watch

Ace Tennis player Roger Federer on September 15 left all the Tennis fans heartbroken when he announced his retirement. Amid high emotions, on Friday, Roger Federer bid farewell to the sport following the men's doubles match at the Laver Cup 2022.

Rafael Nadal's Emotional GoodBye To Roger Federer

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, 41, and Nadal, playing for Team Europe, went down 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 9-11 against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

As soon as the match came to an end, Federer hugged Nadal and Tiafoe, and Stock before he broke into tears. Later, Nadal was also seen in tears after their loss in Federer's last match.

It was an emotional moment for both the Tennish players. Both legendary players have given fans some amazing breathtaking moments in the past two decades.

Take a look here:

Meanwhile, cricket player Virat Kohli also appreciated the sportsman spirit of both legendary Tennis players. He emphasised the emotional moment shared by Roger and Rafal and termed it as the "most beautiful sporting picture ever for him."

Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote, "Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other? That's the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me. When your companions cry for you, you know what you've been able to do with your God-given talent. Nothing but respect for these 2."

Meanwhile, a total of 103 ATP singles had been won by Federer and he played an overall 1,251 matches throughout his career. Federer has also won 20 Grand Slam titles which include a record-making eight Wimbledon men's singles titles.

Federer's glorious career saw his reign at the top of the ATP Rankings for 310 weeks. The Laver Cup started in London on September 23 and will go on till September 25.

