Rishabh Pant's 'Mera Picha Chhoro' Post Sparks Frenzy Online As Fans Wonder 'Was It For Urvashi Rautela?'

Internet is a vast space where posts and videos quickly grab eyeballs, and especially when the posts are from famous people including Bollywood actors, crickets, singers among others. Similarly, Rishab Pant's one such post grabbed netizens' attention where he indirectly hinted at Urvashi Rautela. Rishab Pant and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela have been hitting the headlines for quite some time now. The two were rumoured to be dating back in 2018 and were spotted together at dinners or parties. However, the couple parted ways. Recently, Rishab Pant reportedly shared an Instagram story which indicated Urvashi Rautela's recent interview in which she talked about a person named "Mr RP."

However, within 10 minutes of sharing the Instagram story, Pant reportedly took it down. But, those 10 minutes were enough for social media users to take a screenshot, and soon the post went viral online.

The screenshot taken by users reads, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai."

Recently, during a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Urvashi said, "I was shooting in Varanasi, wahan se I had a show in New Delhi, toh meri wahaan se Delhi ki flight thi. (I had a show in New Delhi so I had to take flight from Varanasi). In New Delhi, I was shooting full day and after about 10 hours of shooting when I went back, I had to get ready and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. Main itni tired thi, main so gayi (I was so tired that I dozed off) and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls".

"So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls, and then I felt so bad. That, someone, was waiting for me and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you’ll come to Mumbai," she added.

Though the actress never mentioned the person who she was talking about. However, the social media users were convinced that the actress was referring to India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant destroy Urvashi Rautela in just one story. Well done. pic.twitter.com/DDZIUdcaCm — Angry Munda (@angrybanda) August 10, 2022

Meanwhile, as soon as Rishab shared the story, users already took the screenshot and an uproar was taken over Twitter, and users started to spread the post like a wildfire.