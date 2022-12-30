RIP King Pele: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe Lead Tributes To The Legendary Brazilian Footballer

Pele was the only footballer player to have won three FIFA World Cup titles. (Image Credits: Twitter/@AbGeorge_)

Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele passed away on Thursday at the age of 82 after battling from bowel cancer. The football great’s health deteriorated rapidly in the past few days and was also undergoing treatment for a respiratory infection after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Several football players took to social media platforms to pour in their heartfelt tributes to Pele. Taking to his Instagram account, Brazilian football player Neymar Jr posted a long note mourning the legacy left behind the football king. “Before Pelé, 10 was just a number. I’ve read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete,” Neymar’s post on Instagram read.

“I would say before Pelé football was just a sport. Pelé has changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment Gave voice to the poor, blacks and mostly: Gave visibility to Brazil. Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He's gone but his magic remains. Pelé is FOREVER!!” Neymar JR wrote on Instagram.

French football Kylian Mbappe took to his social media account and wrote, “The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING.”

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo posted a black and white picture of himself with Pele and wrote an emotional caption that read, “My deep condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere "goodbye" to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing.”

The post further added, “An inspiration to so many millions, a reference yesterday, today and forever. The love you always showed me was reciprocated in every moment we shared even from a distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers. Rest in peace King Pelé.”

Star Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi shared a picture with Pele and wrote, “Rest in peace, @pele.”

The official statement released by Pele’s family after his death read, “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever.”

A inspiração e o amor marcaram a jornada de Rei Pelé, que faleceu no dia de hoje.



Amor, amor e amor, para sempre.

Pele, whose real name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, was considered to be one of the greatest footballers of all time in the world. He was also the only player to have won three FIFA World Cup titles, in the years 1958, 1962 and 1970 respectively.