His talent took him places with Sonipat boy's intent on making a name in the world of wrestling and repaying the faith shown by his father who worked in rented paddy fields, and acclaimed Haryana wrestling coach Satpal Singh.

Tokyo/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian Olympic contingent will return home with at least one Olympic medal in Wrestling for the fourth straight time, credit Ravi Kumar Dahiya's Silver medal win in Tokyo Olympics. In a game dazzled by the dominating gaze of Indian Wrestling's biggest names, Ravi Kumar Dahiya emerged as a silver name with Golden credentials in men's freestyle 57kg event in Tokyo Olympics.

Ravi recorded dominating bouts in the pre-quarter final and quarter finals on Wednesday, where he won by margins of 13-2 and 14-4. However, the best came during semifinal against Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev, where the 23-year-old Indian was trailing 1-9 which he cut down to 5-9 before the Kazakh wrestler had to take a medical timeout.

Once the medical timeout was over, Ravi managed to put through a sensational win to enter the final of his category. Seeing Ravi pulling off a stunning comeback, Kazakh wrestler even bit Ravi's arm during last some seconds of the bout but couldn't put Dahiya off from the bout. With Ravi's semi final win, the celebrations broke out in the Nahri village of Haryana's Sonipat district, Ravi's homeyown.

Ravi hails from the Nahri village from the Sonipat district of Haryana. Born in an agriculture-based household, Dahiya's father used to work at paddy fields in Nahri. Ravi started wrestling at the age of 10. He suffered a knee injury during the Senior National in 2017. Following which, he struggled to find sponsors for himself and depended on a counted few huge circle of people, mostly his well wishers.

But his talent took him places with Sonipat boy's intent on making a name in the world of wrestling and repaying the faith shown by his father who worked in rented paddy fields, and acclaimed Haryana wrestling coach Satpal Singh.

Dahiya will get Rs 4 crore, a government job and a plot at concessional rate, the Haryana government said in a statement. An indoor wrestling stadium equipped with modern facilities will be built in Dahiya's village, Nahri, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma