ranveer-singh-to-feature-in-nba-all-star-celebrity-game-in-salt-lake-city

BOLLYWOOD superstar Ranveer Singh will be a part of NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, featuring actors, comedians, Grammy Award-winning musicians, athletes and more. The game will be held on February 17, at Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Utah Jazz team governor Ryan Smith and three-time NBA Champion and Jazz minority owner Dwyane Wade will serve as honorary captains. Two-time NBA MVP and 2023 NBA All-Star Game Captain Giannis Antetokounmpo, his brothers Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo and three-time Olympic Medalist Lindsey Vonn will coach for Team Dwyane and will take on Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and Two-time WNBA Champion Lisa Leslie, rapper and actor Fat Joe and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who will coach for Team Ryan.

Grammy Award-winning recording artist 21 Savage, Grammy Award-winning recording artist and actress Monáe, Grammy Award-nominated recording artist Cordae, actors Simu Liu, Sinqua Walls, Everett Osborne, Latin global music icon and actor Nicky Jam and reggaeton artist Ozuna, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, 11-time MLB All-Star Albert Pujols, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live correspondent Guillermo Rodriguez, tennis star Frances Tiafoe, WWE Superstar The Miz, Brazilian TV host Marcos Mion and content creator Jesser will make their first Celebrity Game appearances.

Peloton coach and Puma athlete Alex Toussaint will return as the reigning MVP, while comedian Hasan Minhaj and five-time American Music Award winner Kane Brown will appear in their third Celebrity Game and actor and NBA Brand Ambassador for India Ranveer Singh in his second.

Each team will also feature a WNBA star, with two-time WNBA All-Star and Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale and WNBA Champion and Phoenix Mercury All-Star Diamond DeShields on opposing rosters

Exclusively on ESPN: Cassidy Hubbarth Returns as Host with Mark Jones, Richard Jefferson and Monica McNutt on Game Commentary