Madrid/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rafael Nadal said on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Spain after making his comeback from injury at Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi last week.

"I am having some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little. I am now homebound and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me," Nadal said in a statement.

“Hi all. I wanted to announce that on my return home after playing the Abu Dhabi tournament, I have tested positive for COVID in the PCR test that was performed on me when I arrived in Spain,” Nadal said in a tweet in Spanish.

Como consecuencia de la situación tengo que tener total flexibilidad con mi calendario e iré analizando mis opciones dependiendo de mi evolución.

Os mantendré informados de cualquier decisión sobre mis futuros torneos!



Gracias a todos de antemano por el apoyo y la comprensión. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) December 20, 2021

“As a consequence of the situation, I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyze my options depending on my evolution. I will keep you informed of any decisions about my future tournaments. Thank you all in advance for your support and understanding," he said in a statement.

Nadal has played just two matches in last six months after a foot injury led him to take his name off Wimbledon and the US Open. In Abu Dhabi, he was in action for the first time since August. Rafael was next due to fly to Melbourne later this month to compete in an ATP event ahead of the Australian Open.

