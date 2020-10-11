New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Tennis legend Rafael Nadal on Sunday scripted history and won the 13th French Open title, beating number 1 ranked Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in the final. This is Nadal's 20th Grand Slam title and with this, he is now tied with Roger Federer for most major wins for a male singles player.

In a match that went for over two hours, Nadal defeated Djokovic, winning his 100th game at the French Open. Following the match, Nadal congratulated Djokovic and revealed what was going in his mind throughout the match. He revealed that winning the 20th Grand Slam title is "not everything for him", saying he spent his "most important moments at Roland Garros".

"Congrats to Novak for another great tournament. Sorry for today. We’ve played plenty of times together - one day one wins, another the other," Nadal said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

"After all the things I have been through in my career with injuries, I could not have done it without my family," he added.

Meanwhile, the match went for 2 hours and 43 minutes and Djokovic managed to win his first game only in the first 48 minutes. However, only shift in momentum in the match came in the last set when Djokovic matched Nadal step for step.

It was a double fault that gave Nadal the chance to serve for the title, and he saw it through with relative ease. This is the first time since the 2014 French Open that Nadal managed to beat Djokovic in a Grand Slam final.

In major finals since then, Djokovic had beaten Nadal in a five-set thriller at the 2018 Wimbledon final and then the 2019 Australian Open final in straight sets.

(With IANS inputs)

