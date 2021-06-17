Calling it the "right decision", Nadal said that he decided to pull out of the Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics in order to "prolong his career".

Madrid (Spain) | Jagran Sports Desk: Spanish tennis player Rafael Rafa Nadal Parera, who is currently ranked world number three by the Association of Tennis Professionals, on Thursday announced that he won't take part in the upcoming Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

In a series of Tweet, the 20-time Grand Slam winner said that he made the decision "after listening to his body". Calling it the "right decision", Nadal said that he decided to pull out of the Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics in order to "prolong his career".

"I want to send a special message to my fans around the world, to those in the United Kingdom and Japan in particular," the tennis star said in a Tweet.

"The Olympic Games always meant a lot and they were always a priority as a Sports person, I found the spirit that every sports person in the world wants to live. I personally had the chance to live 3 of them and had the honor to be the flag bearer for my country," he added.

The 13-time French Open champion, who recently lost in the semi-final of the French Open, further said that the time between the Roland Garros and Wimbledon only made it difficult for him to get prepare for the tournament.

"The fact that there has only been 2 weeks between RG and Wimbledon, didn't make it easier on my body to recuperate after the always demanding clay court season. They have been two months of great effort and the decision I take is focused looking at the mid and long term," he said.

"Sport prevention of any kind of excess in my body is a very important factor at this stage of my career in order to try to keep fighting for the highest level of competition and titles," he added.

The Tokyo Olympics, which was postponed last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, will now be held from July 23 to August 8 this year. The 2021 Wimbledon Championships, on the other hand, is scheduled to be held from June 28 to July 11 this year at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma