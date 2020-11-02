Indian ace badminton player PV Sindhu on Monday left her fans confused after she said that the "Denmark Open was the final straw".

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian ace badminton player and Olympic silver medalist Pusarla Venkata Sindhu on Monday left her fans confused and shocked after she tweeted a note titled "I retire". Citing 'lackadaisical attitude' towards COVID-19 in the letter, the badminton star said that "not being able to represent India in the Denmark Open was the final straw".

However, Sindhu's letter further reads that she will continue to train for the Asia Open, saying that she "refuses to give up without putting up a solid fight". Here's the full letter tweeted by Sindhu:

I have been thinking about coming clean with my feelings for a while now. I admit I have been struggling to deal with it. It just feels so wrong, you know. That's why I'm, writing today to tell you that I'm done. It's understandable if you're shocked or confused but by the time you finish reading this you would have learnt about my point of view, and hopefully, will support it too.

This pandemic has been an eye-opener for me. I could train hard to fight the toughest of opponents, tooth and nail, right till the final shot of the game. I have done it before, I can do it again. But how do I defeat this invisible virus that has the entire world in a fix? It has been months at home and we still question ourselves every time we step out. Internalizing all this and reading about so many heart-breaking stories online has got me to question a lot about myself and this world we live in. Not being able to represent India in the Denmark Open was the last straw.

Today, I choose to retire from this current sense of unrest. I retire from this negativity, the constant fear, the uncertainty, I choose to retire from a complete lack of control over the known.

Most importantly, I choose to retire from substandard hygiene standards and our lackadaisical attitude towards the virus.

We must not digress; we need to be better prepared. We must defeat this virus together. The choices we make today will define our future and the future of the next generation. We cannot afford to let them down.

I may have given you guys a mini-heart attack; unprecedented times requires unprecedented measures. I guess I needed to get you guys to sit up and take notice. That being said, we must be hopeful about the light shining at the end of the tunnel. Yes, Denmark Open didn't happen but that won't stop me from training. When life comes at you, one must come back twice as hard. So will I for the Asia Open. I refuse to give up without putting up a solid fight. I refuse to give up without conquering this fear. And will carry on doing so till we have a safer world.

Meanwhile, Sindhu had recently quashed reports of a rift with her family and her coach Pullela Gopichand and said that she travelled to London to work on her "nutrition and recovery needs with GSSI".

"Mine is a very close knitted family and they will always support me. I am in touch with my family members everyday. Also, I do not have any issues with my coach Mr Gopichand or the training facilities at the academy," the 25-year-old had said in an Instagram post.

Media reports had claimed that Sindhu left India "in a huff" and informed her coach that she will not be returning for the "next eight to ten weeks".

Talking about Sindhu's international career, she had made her debut in 2009. In 2017, she became the number 2 badminton player in the world. During the 2016 London Olympics, she became the first Indian woman to earn an Olympic silver medal. She has also won a gold medal in at the 2019 World Championships.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma